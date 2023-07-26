Arizona State Retirement System Buys 943 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PD. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $62,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,823,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,342 shares of company stock worth $3,313,471. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. 711,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.