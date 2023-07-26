Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $201,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after buying an additional 1,777,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $42,157,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,697,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after buying an additional 908,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,987,000 after purchasing an additional 772,711 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. TD Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.73. 2,415,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,550,916. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -465.11%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

