Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $83.91. 257,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,642. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $85.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,533.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BECN. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

