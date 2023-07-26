Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENLC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. 1,006,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.52. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on ENLC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

