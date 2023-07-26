Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,511,000 after acquiring an additional 222,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after buying an additional 191,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,448,000 after buying an additional 133,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2,818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 75,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,452,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGE Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

MGE Energy stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 48,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,253. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.74. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.22.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.21). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $217.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.90 million. On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.88%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading

