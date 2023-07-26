Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $1,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.12.

NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 872,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,061. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

