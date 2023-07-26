Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTCT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PTCT traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.01. 353,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,978. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.40.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

