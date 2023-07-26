Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,569 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 15.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 20.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Stock Up 4.1 %

Community Bank System stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.66. 271,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.58. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $72.86.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $124.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 21.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Community Bank System

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.