Arizona State Retirement System Has $778,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 0.4 %

COKE traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $635.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,848. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.87. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $405.03 and a one year high of $694.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $651.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.13%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

