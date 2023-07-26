Arizona State Retirement System Has $780,000 Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.01. The company had a trading volume of 400,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,375. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.