Arizona State Retirement System Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Plexus were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Plexus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Plexus by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Plexus by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.05. 32,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,387. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.32. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

