Arizona State Retirement System Has $802,000 Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,289.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 48,008 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 59,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 47,443 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DY traded down $5.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.22. 422,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,296. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.