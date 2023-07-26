Arizona State Retirement System Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 52.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after acquiring an additional 111,882 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 206,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,487,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,977.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,474 shares of company stock worth $8,795,988 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 687,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

