Arizona State Retirement System Has $840,000 Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $83,519.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 4.3 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,334. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Articles

