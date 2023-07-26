Arizona State Retirement System Has $903,000 Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,809,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nomura cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. 7,742,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.