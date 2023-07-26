Arizona State Retirement System Has $909,000 Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,727,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $14,317,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $12,452,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPI. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of GPI stock traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $271.94.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.89%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

