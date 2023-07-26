Arizona State Retirement System Has $917,000 Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 106.7% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 199,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,273 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 48.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Price Performance

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $471,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,619,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $70,586.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,953 shares of company stock worth $3,481,026. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

CYTK traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 377,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,930. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

