Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FWRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Forward Air Trading Up 1.6 %

FWRD traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.39. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $121.03.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

