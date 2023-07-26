Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inter Parfums Stock Up 5.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Shares of IPAR traded up $7.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,349. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

