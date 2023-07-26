Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 19,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,295 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,358,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,754,000 after buying an additional 1,067,308 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,934,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,198,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,482,000 after buying an additional 509,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

BNL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.05. 717,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,269. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 145.46%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

