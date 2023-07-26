Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $8.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $541.91. 39,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,973. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $358.00 and a 12-month high of $617.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.76.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56). The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total value of $1,058,804.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,450,747 shares in the company, valued at $749,296,318.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,379 shares of company stock worth $27,150,060. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

