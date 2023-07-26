Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.07.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

