Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $845,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

PBH traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.34. 128,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.89.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.