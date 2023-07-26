Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,155 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,567 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

In other Associated Banc news, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. 901,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,947. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

