Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 135 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Sports

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $79,661.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MSGS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,072. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $209.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.