Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 150 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.9 %

IBP stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.78. 91,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.76. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.69 and a 1 year high of $149.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.67 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.36 million. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $80,336.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $969,682.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Stephens increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

