Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,559 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SLM by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in SLM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SLM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SLM. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,351. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.21. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.98 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.