Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 236 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CONMED were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CONMED by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CONMED news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $3,035,268.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,442.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $3,035,268.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,442.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $181,335.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,713. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CONMED Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. CL King assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Shares of CNMD traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.81. The company had a trading volume of 803,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,411. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. CONMED’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.62%.

CONMED Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.