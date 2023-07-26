Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 262 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of COLM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 174,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,097. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

