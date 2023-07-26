Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 372 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ESAB were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ESAB by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ESAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

ESAB Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.41. 119,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.12. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.39.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

ESAB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.