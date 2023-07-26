Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 523 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,765 shares of company stock worth $416,366. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.26. 235,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,579. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

