Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 865.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,788 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 511,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,119,000 after buying an additional 282,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $15,731,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLKB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,297. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $78.71.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.35 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $420,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,778.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $420,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,778.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,474 in the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLKB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

