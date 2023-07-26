Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Cavco Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVCO. StockNews.com lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.01. 12,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.64 and a 200-day moving average of $283.61. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.91 and a 52-week high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.41. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $476.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.70 million. Analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

