Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Creative Planning increased its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 54,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 154,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,909. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 277.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,700.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $69,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $477,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,331 shares of company stock worth $4,901,907. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

