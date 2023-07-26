Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after buying an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,509,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,438,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,596,000 after buying an additional 197,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ SPT traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $56.13. 527,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,987. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $75.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,455,770.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $445,000.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 480,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,832.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,455,770.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

