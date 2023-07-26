Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Ambarella by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $344,112.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,037,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

AMBA traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $80.59. 163,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,409. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.81. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. Ambarella’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

