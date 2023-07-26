Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in United Community Banks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UCBI. Truist Financial upped their target price on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

United Community Banks Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 551,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,828. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.98.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $332.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

