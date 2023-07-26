Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.70. 151,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,363. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $104.67.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

