ARMOUR Residential REIT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 15,011 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,639% compared to the typical volume of 863 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 102,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $7.98.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.53%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

