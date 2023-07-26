Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.05 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.05 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $94.94. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

See Also

