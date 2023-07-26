Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.80. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $178,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

