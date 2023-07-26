Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics comprises about 2.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $63,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $83,911,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,602,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 246,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $140.42. The stock had a trading volume of 276,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,908.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.