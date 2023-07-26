Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.62.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.75. 766,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,038. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

