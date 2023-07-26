Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2023

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS ARESF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. 4,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.