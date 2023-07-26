Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS ARESF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. 4,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

