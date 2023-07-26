Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.04 earnings per share.
Shares of ABG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.38. The stock had a trading volume of 82,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,094. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
