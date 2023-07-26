Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.04 earnings per share.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.38. The stock had a trading volume of 82,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,094. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Asbury Automotive Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $2,678,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $13,310,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

