Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2023

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABGGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.04 earnings per share.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.38. The stock had a trading volume of 82,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,094. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $2,678,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $13,310,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.