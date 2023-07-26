ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.51-1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.
ASGN Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.42. The company had a trading volume of 670,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,931. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.67. ASGN has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.
ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. ASGN’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of ASGN
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
ASGN Company Profile
ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASGN
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.