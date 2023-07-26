ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.51-1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.42. The company had a trading volume of 670,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,931. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.67. ASGN has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. ASGN’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASGN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ASGN from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

