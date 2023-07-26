Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Ashland Stock Performance

Ashland stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.21. 203,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,774. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.98. Ashland has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $114.36.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ashland by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ashland by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ashland by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

