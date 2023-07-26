Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2023 guidance at -$1.46–$1.31 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 42.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $45.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.71 million. On average, analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 404,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,945. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 458.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

