Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)'s stock had its "sector weight" rating restated by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Aspen Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $197.40.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.23. The company had a trading volume of 189,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,068. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.20 and a 200 day moving average of $193.68.

Insider Activity

Aspen Technology last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.74). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company's stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

See Also

