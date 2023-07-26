Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) CEO Acquires $50,000.74 in Stock

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) CEO Nicole Sandford bought 12,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $50,000.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,665 shares in the company, valued at $535,966.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. On average, analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.